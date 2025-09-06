New England Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,094,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

BMY opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

