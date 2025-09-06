Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,564 shares of company stock worth $49,396,070 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $350.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.51 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.