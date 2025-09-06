Parkwood LLC Buys New Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

