Mork Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.