Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Strong-Buy

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

