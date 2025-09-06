28,947 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0%

CYBR stock opened at $462.77 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $254.43 and a 12-month high of $466.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.