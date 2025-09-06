Pingora Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $175.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

