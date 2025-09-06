Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 972 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,798,000 after acquiring an additional 238,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

