Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Ingredion by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $109,131.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

