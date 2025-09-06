Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stock Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,634,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after buying an additional 268,715 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,344 shares of company stock worth $8,271,610. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

