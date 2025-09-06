Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,485 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 31.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

