Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 356 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $313.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $559.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

