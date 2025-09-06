NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

