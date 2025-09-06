NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $93.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

