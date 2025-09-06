NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.