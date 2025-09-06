PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.