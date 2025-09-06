Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 3,858 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.92 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,070 shares in the company, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Citigroup upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

