MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 458,380 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $65,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,926,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,274,000 after purchasing an additional 857,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.2%

MRVL stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of -487.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

