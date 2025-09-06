Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 23.9% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $131,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $462.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $467.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.22 and its 200 day moving average is $412.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

