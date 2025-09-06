Permanens Capital L.P. Buys 5,859 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 0.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 102.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.