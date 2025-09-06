Permanens Capital L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $117.93 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.