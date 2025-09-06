Banque Transatlantique SA Makes New $65,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after purchasing an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

LOW stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

