15,097 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $131.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total transaction of $278,070.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,884 shares of company stock valued at $32,363,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.