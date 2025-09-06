Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $279.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.07. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $284.41.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

