Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $635,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

