PointState Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 376,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,148,000. Talen Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 6,621.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after buying an additional 299,143 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,333,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,243,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 161,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 129,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Talen Energy by 1,210.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLN. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $353.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

Talen Energy Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $389.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.55 and a 1 year high of $394.25.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

