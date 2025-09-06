Murchinson Ltd. Purchases 120,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI

Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $628.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.64.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.13 million. Gannett had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 53.24%.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

