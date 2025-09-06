Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 897 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 4.3% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.84 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

