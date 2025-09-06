Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Fortive makes up approximately 2.9% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fortive by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120,456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,432 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,297,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,318,000 after acquiring an additional 720,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,691,000 after acquiring an additional 109,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $47.80 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

