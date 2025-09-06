Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JANX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 132,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

