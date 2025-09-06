Palo Duro Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises about 0.1% of Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HF Sinclair by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,273 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,742,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.07.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.