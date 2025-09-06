NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 100,994 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,994 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ExlService by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,540,000 after buying an additional 1,943,471 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,789,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ExlService by 25.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,671,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,114,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,741,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,201,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $44.98 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

