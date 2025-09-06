Philosophy Capital Management LLC Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

