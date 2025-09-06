Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $212.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
