Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.77 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $235.71 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

