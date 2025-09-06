Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 199,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $40,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $200.32 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

