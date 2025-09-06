Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after acquiring an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after acquiring an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,830 shares of company stock valued at $41,668,789 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $174.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

