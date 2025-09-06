Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 15,549 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

NYSE TT opened at $413.88 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

