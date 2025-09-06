NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $55,231,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $672.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $737.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

