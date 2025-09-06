Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $810,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,158,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,120,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,082,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,718 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $194.46 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

