The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. The trade was a 22.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,001.74. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $243.76 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

