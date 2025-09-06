Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. $C

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 147,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,436,000. Citigroup accounts for 2.0% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $97.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

