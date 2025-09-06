MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Tetra Tech worth $51,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.2%

TTEK stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

