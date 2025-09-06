8,063 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $548.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $416.00 and a twelve month high of $570.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

