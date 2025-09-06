MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,382 shares of company stock worth $11,718,441 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

