Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in New York Times were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,987,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,975,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,492,000 after acquiring an additional 698,433 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,018,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,716,000 after acquiring an additional 481,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,292,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 714,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

