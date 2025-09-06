5,760 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Purchased by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.6%

SMG opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

