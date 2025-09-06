Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 11,672 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,856,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,185,000 after acquiring an additional 248,273 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,332,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,598,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

