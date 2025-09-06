PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $306,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 146,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 807.2% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,417.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,402.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,299.81.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

