PharVision Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 2,688 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

